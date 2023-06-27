Chamber sheds light on Cornfest cancellation

AUBURN, Mich. (WNEM) - The Auburn Cornfest was canceled due to an issue of property ownership and concerns about safety, but community comments revealed misunderstandings about the situation, which the Auburn Area Chamber of Commerce hopes to clarify.

Related: Chamber upset with cancellation of Cornfest

The chamber said the Cornfest property has been owned by the Auburn Area Chamber of Commerce and Auburn Jaycees since the late 1980s. Allegedly, a local DJ fraudulently signed a deed as the pro-pem president of the chamber, which then transferred all ownership of the property to the Jaycees, the chamber said, adding this essentially stole all property interest from the chamber.

The chamber said it put Cornfest in jeopardy because it raised concerns and issues in regard to liability, licensing, and permitting all of which the chamber and city take seriously.

The Jaycees had over three weeks to resolve the issue, the chamber said, adding the Jaycees’ president refused for unknown reasons.

AIM, the group entrusted by the chamber to manage Cornfest, met on Monday to cast votes on saving Cornfest, the chamber said, saying the Jaycees had three of eight votes on the AIM Board. The chamber said all three Jaycees voted “no” and there was a single at large vote of “no,” which squashed the hope Cornfest would be held this year.

“Once again, from the Auburn Area Chamber of Commerce, we are sincerely disappointed this issue is costing our community such a significant loss. We have examined the circumstances and are committed to corrective actions that will avoid this happening again in the future,” the chamber said. “The Auburn Area Chamber of Commerce remains committed to getting the title cleared, working with law enforcement, and working diligently to ensure the future of the Auburn Cornfest.”

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.