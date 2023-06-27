Christian center held food giveaway

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Volunteers gathered to help feed the hungry at the New Covenant Christian Center in Saginaw Tuesday morning, June 27.

Volunteers helped box up food to giveaway for free. Food was available to anyone who is a resident of Saginaw County.

Organizers said they see a need for the giveaway in the community.

“There is a need, there is a need ‘cause a lot of people don’t have food to eat, you know, of course there is homeless people. We’re just providing this for the community,” said Alice Thompson, director of the food giveaway for New Covenant.

Boxes included everything from candy, to popcorn, to milk, and meat.

If you missed the giveaway Tuesday, the church will have another giveaway next month.

