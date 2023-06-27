Federal funding brings hope for high-speed internet in Mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Many people across Mid-Michigan are dealing with slow or at times no internet connection, but that could soon change.

More than $1.5 billion in federal money is now available for the state of Michigan to improve infrastructure for high-speed internet. The federal funding is being made available through the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) program.

Access to the internet has never been more needed with things like doctor visits, paying bills and even online college classes. Using high-speed internet for work, school, gaming or streaming movies is a daily occurrence for many people. However, for some in rural areas, accessing the internet requires a trip to the local library.

“I don’t think people realize how much technology gets used even if we are a tiny little farming community,” said Linda Reznick, with the Dorothy Hull Library.

Reznick said some people visit the library daily to take care of things they need to do online.

“We have one lady that is here nearly every day,” Reznick said. “I am pretty surprised she is not here now.”

With the recent announcement of $1.6 billion going toward expanding the reach of high-speed internet, people like Braden Paine might be able to get online at home.

“It’s pretty slow, to be honest. We live in an older Michigan home, so the entire neighborhood is half high-speed and half not,” Paine said. “Unfortunately, we are on the side that does not have high-speed internet, so it is pretty slow.”

The city of Dimondale is already working on bringing high-speed internet to more residents. The village manager, Denis Prisk, said they will have three solar-powered Wi-Fi benches placed throughout the city.

“People are excited about it. I think that, especially at our Lions Park, parents will have their kids at the playground. They will be connected to the Wi-Fi, doing what they need to do while the kids are out enjoying outside,” Prisk said.

The new Wi-Fi benches in Dimondale will allow people to charge their devices as well as access the internet 24/7.

