Flint City AFC to host league playoff matches

By Julianna Metdepenningen
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The women’s Flint AFC team will host the USL W league playoff matches for the second year, including the Central Conference final.

The postseason matches will take place from Thursday, July 6 to Saturday, July 8. The matches will be held at Kettering University’s Atwood Stadium.

Flint City AFC will kick off their first-round match on Thursday, July 6 at 7 p.m. If they win, they will go on to play in the Central Conference title game at 3 p.m. Saturday.

“We are excited that USL-W has chosen Flint and Genesee County as one of four national playoff host sites. We are proud of our players and staff that have worked so hard to put us in this position — to bid for a regional hosting opportunity. It’s been quite a sophomore season, and so much credit goes to Michele, Doug, Dennis, and Shannon for building and developing such an impressive roster. We cannot wait to showcase Flint and Genesee County to the USL W League, our visiting teams, fans, out-of-town media, and officials,” Flint City AFC team president Costa Papista said.

Tickets for the game will be sold online starting at $12 for adults and $5 for children 12 and younger. All three playoff matches will be broadcasted by Flint City’s live streaming partner, Michigan Soccer Network, or you can watch on their YouTube channel.

For more information and updates about the team, you can visit their website here.

