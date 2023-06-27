Free HIV testing in Genesee Co.

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Several sites in mid-Michigan are offering free HIV testing for National HIV Testing Day.

The Genesee County Health Department’s (GCHD) Burton location on S. Saginaw Street will be offering free HIV testing from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, June 27.

GCHD said 1 in 7 people living with HIV are unaware they have it, and these undiagnosed infections can spread and cause delays in care.

The health department said getting tested gives people the knowledge they need to protect themselves and others.

The tests offered on Tuesday will be rapid 20-minute HIV tests. Other STI testing will be available upon request as well, GCHD said.

There will also be food, drink, learning materials, and a raffle with prizes.

The Saginaw County Health Department and several other area health departments are also holding free rapid HIV testing on Tuesday, so check with your local department if you are interested in getting tested.

