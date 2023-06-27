The Grand multi-use park to open Wednesday in Auburn

AUBURN, Mich. (WNEM) - A new multi-use park is set to open Wednesday, June 28, in Auburn.

The park will hold a grand opening at 3657 South 9 Mile Rd. in Auburn from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

You’re encouraged to bring discs for disc golf, walking sticks for hiking and walking trails, and bicycles for biking activities. Your pets are also encouraged to come check out the park.

The Auburn Williams Lions Club is providing a free hot dog lunch for attendees. The park is located 2.3 miles north of Auburn city center on Lagoon Dr. off of 9 Mile Rd.

