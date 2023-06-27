Local events recognize National HIV Testing Day

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - In recognition of National HIV Testing Day on Tuesday, June 27, local organizations and businesses will be offering testing and educational resources.

National HIV Testing Day (NHTD) was first observed June 27, 1995. The day is to encourage people to get tested for HIV, know their status, and get the care and treatment they need. The 2023 theme is “Take the Test & Take the Next Step.”

There are several local events and clinics that provide free testing.

In Genesee County, the health department is offering free walk-in rapid HIV testing and more. Go to the health department’s Burton office on G-3373 South Saginaw St. from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, June 27. They will have rapid HIV testing, STI testing on request, PrEP for HIV prevention and condoms. Plus, food, education, games, and a raffle will be available.

The Saginaw County Health Department is offering testing Tuesday in the department’s Personal Health Center in room 309 at 1600 North Michigan Ave. There are two opportunities from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. The cost is free.

The Midland County Department of Public Health is hosting walk-in testing at their office at 220 West Ellsworth St. from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. If you get tested, you will get a voucher for a free taco from Proper Taco.

The Mid-Michigan District Health Department has rapid testing at it’s Clinton County Office at 1307 East Townsend Rd. in St. Johns. You can get tested from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. and again from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Check with your local health department to find out what resources and testing are offered.

Encouraging others to get tested and to know their HIV status can help keep you healthy and is an act of self-care, according to the CDC. HIV testing is a critical tool to help end the HIV epidemic in the United States.

For more information about HIV testing, visit HIV Testing Overview page.

