Lululemon coming to Birch Run outlet mall

By Emily Brown
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRCH RUN, Mich. (WNEM) - A Lululemon location will be joining the Birch Run Premium Outlets mall in 2023.

On Tuesday, June 27, Simon Property Group Inc. announced the popular athleisure and athletic outfitter is adding a location at the Birch Run Premium Outlets in 2023.

“We are thrilled to bring Lululemon to shoppers in the Flint-Saginaw community,” said Angela Burse, director of marketing and business development at Birch Run Premium Outlets. “We know our shoppers come from near and far to shop at Birch Run Premium Outlets, and we’re excited to continue to offer visitors the best retail offerings.”

The soon-to-be Birch Run location will be the only store in the Flint-Saginaw area.

It will be located in Section A between the Pottery Barn Outlet and Sketchers.

