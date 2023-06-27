Man dies after crashing into tree, sheriff says

GRATIOT CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A 20-year-old Shepherd man died after crashing into a tree Tuesday morning, according to the Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened at 6:13 a.m. on Begole Road between Madison and Jefferson in Pine River Township on June 27.

The vehicle, driven by 20-year-old Jared Beard, of Shepherd, was traveling northbound on Begole Road when it crossed the center line, went off the road, and crashed into a tree, Gratiot County Sheriff Michael Morris said.

Beard was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing his seatbelt, Morris said.

Investigators believe speed was a factor in the crash.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.