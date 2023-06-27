MSP: Missing Midland man found dead

BILLINGS TWP., Mich. (WNEM) – A 49-year-old Midland man who had been reported missing has been found dead, according to police.

Michael Frisco (MSP)

On Tuesday, June 13, the Michigan State Police (MSP) Tri-City Post said Michael Frisco, 49 of Midland, had been reported missing by his girlfriend on June 8, adding Frisco was last seen on Friday, May 26.

On May 26, Frisco was involved in a traffic crash and witnesses saw him run away from the scene into the woods, MSP said, adding police were unable to locate him after many exhaustive searches.

On Sunday, June 25, deputies from the Gladwin County Sheriff’s Office located Frisco’s body about two miles from the scene, MSP said.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, call or text the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 or chat online at 988lifeline.org.

