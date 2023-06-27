Music festival in Auburn moves to Midland County

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - An upcoming music festival planned for Auburn Park has moved venues, after the Auburn Chamber of Commerce canceled the annual Cornfest and July concerts.

Tailgate N’ Tallboys, a popular music festival that visits several states, including Michigan, was set to kick-off July 28 and July 29 in Auburn. It’s now been moved to Midland County Fairgrounds, according to new ticket information presented by USA Concerts and Events.

On Tuesday, June 21, the Auburn Chamber of Commerce and Auburn Mayor, Lee Kilbourn, announced the annual festival would not return because festival organizers missed several paperwork deadlines.

“We require the completed application to be turned in 90 days before the event. They should have presented the completed application for our last planning and zoning board meeting on May 16, but all they had was a site plan,” Mayor Kilbourn told TV5. “None of the other additional information,” he added.

Not only is Cornfest canceled, but the decision was made to also cancel summer concerts in July, including the Tailgate N’ Tallboys music festival. The chamber is said to oppose summer concerts after last year’s music festival, which included artist Jelly Roll, according to the mayor.

“They are opposed to the summer concerts due to insurance risks, largeness of the event, fearing it would be a replay of the concert last year,” Mayor Kilbourn said. “The Auburn Improvement Management (AIM) board, which manages the property for the Jaycees and the chambers, was not forthcoming with information to reassure them, so the chamber took the position of not allowing the concert to happen,” he added.

The concert held last year saw about 9,300 spectators, according to the mayor. He said the parking lot got so full, those in attendance had to park a quarter-mile away on the shoulder of US-10. The issue was what the park looked like after the event.

“A big mess. It took a while for them to clean it up,” Kilbourn said.

Not many details have been released on the venue change. TV5 reached out to USA Concerts and Events and the Midland County Fairgrounds for comment.

