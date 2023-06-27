Petition language approved for recall of 3 Flint council members

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Three Flint City Council members are potentially facing recalls after the Genesee County Election Commission approved the recall petition language on Tuesday morning.

Eva Worthing, 9th Ward, Ladel Lewis, 2nd Ward, and Allie Herkenroder, 7th Ward, had similar petitions filed against them for not attending the special city council meeting on May 20. The meeting was called to answer questions and give updates to residents and businesses on how to apply for community grant program funding for the American Rescue Plan Act.

Worthing, Lewis, and Herkenroder have 10 days to file an appeal with the Genesee County Circuit Court, Genesee County Clerk Dominique Clemmons said.

Clemmons added Herkenroder announced her resignation from the city council, which goes into effect next week. Therefore, her resignation supersedes the recall petition.

If the council members do not file an appeal, the petitioners will have 180 days to collect signatures, Clemmons said, adding the election commission will then have 60 days to review the signatures for validity. If the signatures meet all the requirements, the petition will be added to the ballot.

Each petitioner will need to collect the signatures for 25 percent of the voters in their respective wards from the last gubernatorial race, Clemmons said.

Petitioners for Worthing’s recall will need 510 signatures, petitioners for Lewis’ recall will need 785 signatures, and petitioners for Herkenroder’s recall will need 917 signatures.

