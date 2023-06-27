Police identify victims in Saginaw shooting

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Neighbors cleaned up trash after a street party of more than 300 attendees turned into a mass shooting over the weekend in the area of Fourth and Johnson Street.

Twelve people were shot, three were hit by cars, and two other people were killed at the street party overnight, Michigan State Police said.

An unnamed witness told TV5, “It was outsiders, and it wasn’t a drive-by. It was someone in the crowd.”

Among the 15 injured, two people died. Michigan State Police have identified the deceased victims as 51-year-old Pamela Whitson and 19-year-old Ryan Clemons.

“It was good vibes. Like, imagine if you were in South Miami. It was cool like that. Good vibes. From there to there. It was cool. Traffic was good, everything was good,” the witness said.

According to Michigan State Police, they and Saginaw Police monitored the growing crowd throughout Friday evening.

“Around 12 o’clock that’s when the outsiders ruined it for everybody,” the witness said.

MSP Lt. Kim Vetter said they do not believe there is a threat to the public.

MSP said they found five different casings at the scene.

“It is believed there are multiple shooters involved in this incident. However, this was not a targeted shooting,” Vetter said.

Neighbors say they heard more than 100 shots.

“Most of the people that were here are from this neighborhood,” the witness said.

Many were disappointed at how the party was ruined by violence.

“Everybody was having a nice time, so we didn’t even think to look for anything like that,” the witness said.

Cleanup continued throughout the day on Saturday and neighbors say some of the people who were injured were innocent bystanders.

Anyone with information is encouraged to reach out to Saginaw Police.

