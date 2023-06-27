Poor air quality returns with smoky skies Tuesday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A few showers continue to linger this morning but the bigger story is wildfire smoke returning to Mid-Michigan. This smoke is already getting quite thick and is expected to stay thicker going through today. This will keep air quality at a poor level through today. The smoke is also prompting an Air Quality Alert for the entire TV5 viewing area; in fact, the alert extends through the entire state today. If you have a respiratory condition or are sensitive to the smoky skies, check out these smoke tips below:

Tips on wildfire smoke. (WNEM)

Today

Hazy skies are already evident this morning. Air quality is checking in at the “Unhealthy” range, the west side of the state is even lower with air quality levels falling to the “Very Unhealthy” range. That’s classified only above “Hazardous.” We’ll need to monitor our air quality levels today, but we’re likely to stay in the Unhealthy range if not even fall to Very Unhealthy at times. The thickest plume of smoke will move through from about 11 AM to 8 PM.

Wildfire smoke will be thicker near the ground Tuesday afternoon. (WNEM)

The return of the smoke is all as we see a north northwest wind picking up speed from 10 to 20 mph. This is giving the smoke nearly a direct funnel to return to Mid-Michigan. That wind (along with some clouds) is also what’s keeping temperatures on the cooler side today. Highs will mostly be up to around 73 degrees today. This is eight degrees below average for late-June.

Tuesday will relatively still be a cooler day. (WNEM)

The lingering showers mentioned earlier will be here mostly for this morning. The better chance of these lingering showers will also be near I-75 and anywhere east. Overcast skies are going to hold through the morning as well, with conditions then turning partly cloudy to mostly sunny by the evening hours.

Tuesday will see lingering showers mostly in the morning. (WNEM)

Tonight

Skies will eventually turn completely clear tonight (at least meaning no clouds). It will still be hazy though with smoky skies remaining. Lows will fall to around 53 degrees with a northwest wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday night falls into the lower 50s to upper 40s. (WNEM)

Wednesday

Mostly sunny skies are going to hold through the day but still with some haze. Highs will reach up to around 80 degrees with a northwest wind veering to the east at a speed of 5 to 10 mph. Although still hazy, it will comparatively be better than Tuesday. Lows fall to around 57 on Wednesday night.

Highs will make their way into the lower 80s Wednesday. (WNEM)

There are some on-and-off rain chances in the second half of the week, take a peek in your full TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.