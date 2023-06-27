Rangers aim to end losing streak in matchup with the Tigers

Detroit Tigers (34-43, third in the AL Central) vs. Texas Rangers (47-31, first in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Tuesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Matt Manning (0-0); Rangers: Martin Perez (7-3, 4.38 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 56 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rangers -209, Tigers +175; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers play the Detroit Tigers after losing three straight games.

Texas is 24-14 at home and 47-31 overall. Rangers pitchers have a collective 3.81 ERA, which ranks sixth in the majors.

Detroit has a 34-43 record overall and a 16-22 record on the road. The Tigers have a 24-7 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Tuesday's game is the fifth time these teams match up this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adolis Garcia ranks second on the Rangers with 33 extra base hits (15 doubles and 18 home runs). Jonah Heim is 12-for-41 with two doubles, four home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

Jake Rogers leads the Tigers with 10 home runs while slugging .456. Matt Vierling is 13-for-31 with a double, three home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 5-5, .272 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Tigers: 6-4, .232 batting average, 2.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Travis Jankowski: day-to-day (hamstring), Jose Leclerc: 15-Day IL (ankle), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Miller: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Glenn Otto: 60-Day IL (lat), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Tigers: Will Vest: day-to-day (knee), Matthew Boyd: day-to-day (elbow), Riley Greene: 10-Day IL (fibula), Akil Baddoo: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (neck), Alex Faedo: 15-Day IL (finger), Trey Wingenter: 60-Day IL (biceps), Eduardo Rodriguez: 10-Day IL (finger), Beau Brieske: 60-Day IL (arm), Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (anxiety), Matt Manning: 60-Day IL (foot), Tarik Skubal: 60-Day IL (elbow), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.