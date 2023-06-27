Red Wings release schedule for 2023-2024 season

By Hannah Mose
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
DETROIT, Mich. (WNEM) – The Detroit Red Wings released the schedule for their 2023-2024 season.

The Red Wings will open their regular season on Thursday, Oct. 12 at the New Jersey Devils, and their home opener will be Saturday, Oct. 14 against the Tampa Bay Lighting.

The Red Wings said the Little Ceasars Arena will host 18 weekend home games this season with the season ending on the road on Tuesday, April 16 at the Montreal Canadiens.

Ticket sale information for the preseason and regular season will be announced in the coming weeks along with information about theme nights and promotional giveaways, the Red Wings said.

For the full preseason and regular season schedule, go to the Red Wings website.

