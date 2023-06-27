Reduced-fee pet adoption event returns in July

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Multiple animal shelters in mid-Michigan, and hundreds of other shelters across the United States, are participating in the BISSELL Pet Foundation’s Summer National Empty the Shelters event in July.

The BISSELL Pet Foundation has teamed up with MetLife Pet Insurance to put on the event, which will take place at more than 335 shelters in 44 states, with 41 shelters in Michigan alone.

“We are excited to team up with MetLife Pet Insurance to offer 30 days of pet insurance at no cost to the adopter, as well as the opportunity to purchase an annual pet insurance policy, which could make a difference in helping adopters deal with their pet’s unexpected illness or injury,” said Cathy Bissell, founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. “Veterinary costs add up quickly, and too often, pet owners forgo care or surrender their beloved pets when they can’t afford treatment. This collaboration could help to enable more pets in more communities to be adopted through ‘Empty the Shelters’ and can help facilitate adopters seeking treatment to keep their pets healthy and in their new homes.”

Empty the Shelters is a reduced-fee adoption event that starts from on Thursday, July 6 until Monday, July 31. Pets will be spayed/neutered and vaccinated and have an adoption fee of $50 or less. Keep in mind, each shelter has their own adoption process and requirements.

The collaboration between shelters across the U.S., BISSELL Pet Foundation, and MetLife Pet Insurance will not only help pets find and stay in loving homes, but save lives since the foundation is able to reach and include shelters across the country.

Empty the Shelters started in 2016 and is the nation’s largest funded adoption event. It helped nearly 158,000 pets find homes and on average, 1,200 pets are adopted per day during the event.

Visit the foundation’s website to find a list of participating shelters, specific event details, and more.

