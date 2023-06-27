Residents urged to use caution with severe weather posts

Download the WNEM-TV5 streaming app so you can watch your favorite newscasts wherever you are.
By Rayvin Bleu and Hannah Mose
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 9:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - As severe weather season sets in, authorities are advising individuals who post about weather on social media to use caution.

“I appreciate people, as long as their intentions are pure, to warn others in the community,” said Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson.

A post on the Genesee County Neighborhood Watch Facebook page on Sunday, June 25 mentioned a call to 911 reporting a possible tornado sighting in Richfield Township.

The graphic that accompanied the post is where the problem lies.

While some commended the group for giving them a heads-up about the weather conditions, others viewed the graphic of a “tornado warning” as misinformation.

TV5 called Matthew Smith, the moderator of the Facebook page, but received no answer. After sending him a text message, he responded by saying the group took what was posted on the Genesee County Active Events page. He said the group of volunteers try to get posts up right away using a “generic graphic” to explain the information that was being provided.

Smith added it was not meant to be malicious.

Swanson said if the information was not posted with good intentions, it would be a different story.

“If it was put out with an intention or any information to create harm, panic, some type of community disturbance, then yeah, like any other incident, we would look into that,” Swanson said.

Ultimately Swanson said weather alerts such as watches and warnings should go through the system that is in place with the National Weather Service, which goes out to meteorologists and weather forecasters across the state.

Read next:
One Week, One Street starts latest project
One Week, One Street
‘Kind of shocked’: Man claims festival kicked him out due to outfit
A local man claims he was kicked out of a mid-Michigan festival because of his outfit.
Local veterans, students build doghouses for community
A partnership between veterans and students is providing shelter for local pets.
Saginaw to unveil new mural
Preparations are underway in Saginaw for a massive new mural.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Scene
Two dead, several injured in Saginaw shooting
Genesee County Sheriff's vehicle
Genesee County deputy dies after illness, sheriff says
(File)
Saginaw man dead after car chase with police
Saginaw Police Department is looking for new officers for their department.
Police: Missing man found, hospitalized in critical condition
TV5 First Alert Sunday Morning Forecast Update
Strong to severe thunderstorms possible this afternoon and evening

Latest News

STARS: Potter Street Station chosen as new headquarters
Free HIV testing in Genesee Co.
Free HIV testing in Genesee Co.
Free HIV testing in Genesee Co.
TV5 News Update: Monday evening, June 26