Residents urged to use caution with severe weather posts

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - As severe weather season sets in, authorities are advising individuals who post about weather on social media to use caution.

“I appreciate people, as long as their intentions are pure, to warn others in the community,” said Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson.

A post on the Genesee County Neighborhood Watch Facebook page on Sunday, June 25 mentioned a call to 911 reporting a possible tornado sighting in Richfield Township.

The graphic that accompanied the post is where the problem lies.

While some commended the group for giving them a heads-up about the weather conditions, others viewed the graphic of a “tornado warning” as misinformation.

TV5 called Matthew Smith, the moderator of the Facebook page, but received no answer. After sending him a text message, he responded by saying the group took what was posted on the Genesee County Active Events page. He said the group of volunteers try to get posts up right away using a “generic graphic” to explain the information that was being provided.

Smith added it was not meant to be malicious.

Swanson said if the information was not posted with good intentions, it would be a different story.

“If it was put out with an intention or any information to create harm, panic, some type of community disturbance, then yeah, like any other incident, we would look into that,” Swanson said.

Ultimately Swanson said weather alerts such as watches and warnings should go through the system that is in place with the National Weather Service, which goes out to meteorologists and weather forecasters across the state.

