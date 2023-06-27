Saginaw Twp schools superintendent announces retirement

SAGINAW TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - The superintendent for Saginaw Township Community Schools announced he is retiring in December.

Bruce Martin has been in his position for five years. He informed the school board of his decision on June 22.

“It has been a pleasure watching STCS grow and thrive under Mr. Martin’s leadership the past 5 years,” said Arik Smith, school board president. “His dedication to this district in the midst of some very difficult circumstances underscores how fortunate we are to have had him. Lastly, and perhaps most importantly, his willingness to be open and to learn about our community allowed him to better lead. On behalf of the Board of Education, we wish him all the best in his retirement.”

The board said it will begin the process of hiring the next superintendent immediately.

Martin will continue serving as superintendent until Jan. 1.

