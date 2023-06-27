Spirit, Firebirds announce regular season schedule

By Julianna Metdepenningen
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Saginaw Spirit and the Flint Firebirds released their regular season schedules on Tuesday, June 27.

The Firebirds will open their season on Sep. 29 at 7 p.m. against the Soo at GFL Memorial Gardens. The Firebirds return to Dort Financial Center for their home opener at 7 p.m. Friday, Sep 30. They will play the Kitchener Rangers.

The full 68-game schedule was officially released on Tuesday.

Season memberships for the 2023-24 Firebird season are also available for purchase. Memberships start at $408, which include free parking, four complimentary tickets to regular-season games in Saginaw, and two vouchers to bring a friend or family member to any Firebirds game.

For more information about the Firebirds and to view the full 2023-24 schedule, visit Flintfirebirds.com

The Saginaw Spirit will open their 2023-24 season on Sep. 29 in Kitchener at 7 p.m. against the Rangers. Following the season opener, the Spirit will play their home opener at 7:05 p.m. at the Dow Event Center against Sarnia Sting.

The Spirit will also have a 68-game schedule, with 34 of those games on the road. The team will play 16 Saturday nights at the Dow Event Center.

Season tickets for the Spirit will go on sale Aug. 14. For more information about the Spirit, visit saginawspirit.com.

