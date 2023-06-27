Supreme Court makes it more difficult to convict someone of making a threat

The Supreme Court is seen behind flowers, Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Washington, as decisions...
The Supreme Court is seen behind flowers, Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Washington, as decisions are expected. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court ruled Tuesday to make it more difficult to convict a person of making a violent threat. The case could make it harder for prosecutors to convict certain people who threaten elected officials, including the president.

The high court ruled in a case that involves a man who was sentenced to more than four years in prison in Colorado for sending threatening Facebook messages. The man’s lawyers had argued that he suffers from mental illness and never intended his messages to be threatening.

Officials said that violent threats against public officials have increased in recent years. The internet and social media generally have expanded the number and kind of threats including online harassment, intimidation and stalking.

The question for the court was whether prosecutors must show that a person being prosecuted for making a threat knew their behavior was threatening or whether prosecutors just have to prove that a reasonable person would see it as threatening.

Justice Elena Kagan wrote for a majority of the court that prosecutors have to show that “the defendant had some subjective understanding of the threatening nature of his statements.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saginaw Police Department is looking for new officers for their department.
Police: Missing man found, hospitalized in critical condition
(File)
Saginaw man dead after car chase with police
Genesee County Sheriff's vehicle
Genesee County deputy dies after illness, sheriff says
A local man claims he was kicked out of a mid-Michigan festival because of his outfit.
‘Kind of shocked’: Man claims festival kicked him out due to outfit
Teen who killed 4 at Oxford High School is showing ‘disturbing behavior’ in jail

Latest News

Flint City AFC
Flint City AFC to host league playoff matches
The attack happened in a city park, police said.
‘Unprovoked’ man stabs dog to death in park, police say
Proposed rules in New York City would target coal-and-wood fired ovens at pizzerias, pushing...
Proposed NYC environmental regulations targets coal, wood-fired pizza ovens
FILE - The Ford F-150 Lightning displayed at the Philadelphia Auto Show, Jan. 27, 2023, in...
Ford cutting several hundred white-collar jobs to reduce cost amid transition to electric vehicles
A new park with plenty of things to do will have a grand opening on Wednesday
The Grand multi-use park to open Wednesday in Auburn