Two people injured after fleeing from officers, police say

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WNEM) - Two people were injured after they fled from police, which began a police chase, the Grand Blanc Police Department said.

It happened shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Greenview Drive in the Riverbend East subdivision on Sunday, June 25.

An officer from the police department attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation, but the driver ran a stop sign and fled from the officer, police said.

The officer followed the vehicle with his emergency siren activated.

The suspect’s vehicle fled out of the subdivision onto Perry Road and headed west, police said, adding the vehicle lost control about 30 seconds later. The vehicle went off the road and crashed into a tree in the 5700 block of Perry Road.

The male driver and front-seat passenger were seriously injured and transported to area hospitals, police said, adding there was an infant in the backseat who was not injured.

The infant was taken to a hospital by family members as a precaution.

Police said it is unknown why the driver fled from the officer.

