U.S. Secretary of Agriculture speaks in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – The U.S. Secretary of Agriculture spoke in Flint on Tuesday, June 27.

Thomas Vilsack was joined by Sen. Debbie Stabenow and Mayor Sheldon Neeley at the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Flint, which is a USDA Summer Food Service Program site.

Vilsack spoke about ensuring children have access to healthy and nutritious meals and a summer EBT program.

“One, it provides families with assistance. Two, it supports the jobs that are connected to the people that are providing the food. And three, of course, it makes sure that kids get adequate nutrition in those critical months between when school ends and when school begins,” Vilsack explained.

The Biden Administration is working on ending hunger and diet-related diseases by 2030.

