U.S. Secretary of Agriculture speaks in Flint

The U.S. Secretary of Agriculture spoke in Flint on Tuesday, June 27.
By WNEM Digital
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 7:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – The U.S. Secretary of Agriculture spoke in Flint on Tuesday, June 27.

Thomas Vilsack was joined by Sen. Debbie Stabenow and Mayor Sheldon Neeley at the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Flint, which is a USDA Summer Food Service Program site.

Vilsack spoke about ensuring children have access to healthy and nutritious meals and a summer EBT program.

“One, it provides families with assistance. Two, it supports the jobs that are connected to the people that are providing the food. And three, of course, it makes sure that kids get adequate nutrition in those critical months between when school ends and when school begins,” Vilsack explained.

The Biden Administration is working on ending hunger and diet-related diseases by 2030.

Read next:
‘Affecting basically everyone’: Poor air quality across the state
The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) put out its own warning...
MSP: Missing Midland man found dead
Michael Frisco
Woman suffers life-threatening injuries in Amish buggy crash
A woman suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash involving an Amish buggy on Friday, June...
Chamber sheds light on Cornfest cancellation
Residents in Auburn are not happy with the city after the 52nd Annual Cornfest was canceled...

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saginaw Police Department is looking for new officers for their department.
Police: Missing man found, hospitalized in critical condition
A local man claims he was kicked out of a mid-Michigan festival because of his outfit.
‘Kind of shocked’: Man claims festival kicked him out due to outfit
(File)
Saginaw man dead after car chase with police
Genesee County Sheriff's vehicle
Genesee County deputy dies after illness, sheriff says
Michael Frisco
MSP: Missing Midland man found dead

Latest News

Residents at a local senior care facility are experiencing virtual reality (VR) for the first...
Senior care facility utilizing VR for therapy
Senior care facility utilizing VR therapy
U.S. Secretary of Agriculture speaks in Flint
TV5 News Update: Tuesday evening, June 27