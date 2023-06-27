Vigil planned for Flushing Twp woman killed in her home

A candlelight vigil is being planned for a Flushing Township woman who was killed in her home last week.
By WNEM Digital
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The community is welcome to join the friends and family of Jennifer Rushton to honor her life.

The vigil is Wednesday at Barber’s Park off Seymour Road in Montrose. It starts at 7 p.m.

Meanwhile, court records show Rushton’s husband, Jeramie Edenburn, was arraigned on Sunday, June 25. He was charged with first-degree murder for her death.

Police responded to a home on Brook Drive for a missing person report. The next day, officers found Rushton’s body in her home with multiple stab wounds.

Edenburn is due back in court on July 6.

