Woman suffers life-threatening injuries in Amish buggy crash

By Julianna Metdepenningen
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GLADWIN, Mich. (WNEM) - A woman suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash involving an Amish buggy on Friday, June 23.

The buggy was traveling east near the intersection of Wirtz Road and Shell Road in Sage Township when it was hit from behind by a 2022 Chevrolet Trailblazer, the Gladwin County Sheriff’s Office said.

It happened about 4:45 p.m. on Friday, June 23.

The buggy was occupied by a local Amish husband and wife, 55-year-old Jona Troyer and 54-year-old Katie Troyer, the sheriff’s office said.

The husband was not injured, but the wife suffered life-threatening injuries and was transferred from the Gladwin hospital to Beaumont Hospital where she is in critical condition, the sheriff’s office said.

The driver of the Trailblazer did not show any signs of injuries, but was transported to the Gladwin hospital for evaluation.

The crash remains under investigation.

