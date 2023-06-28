AAA gives travel safety tips ahead of Independence Day weekend

By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - AAA estimates that 1.7 million Michiganders will be traveling by car this holiday weekend.

But before hitting the roadways, AAA is providing a car checklist that they said will help drivers ensure that they will have safe travels to their holiday destination.

Officials said before hitting the road to do the following:

  • Check tires and make sure they have enough pressure and tread.
  • Ensure to have a spare tire and that it’s in good condition.
  • Listen and feel your brakes.
  • If you hear a grinding sound or feel a vibration when you apply them. Bring the car in to get them checked.
  • Make sure to top off the engine oil.
  • Restock supplies in your emergency kit. The emergency kit should include a flashlight battery, drinking water and non-perishable food for you and your pets.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Frisco
MSP: Missing Midland man found dead
An image from the Zilwaukee Bridge Tuesday AM.
Why does our wildfire smoke smell weird?
Lululemon coming to Birch Run outlet mall
A local man claims he was kicked out of a mid-Michigan festival because of his outfit.
‘Kind of shocked’: Man claims festival kicked him out due to outfit
A woman suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash involving an Amish buggy on Friday, June...
Woman suffers life-threatening injuries in Amish buggy crash

Latest News

More than 11,000 people were injured in 2021 during a firework related incident, according to...
Know the rules for setting off fireworks in Michigan
Michigan lawmakers work toward bipartisan budget with deadline looming
First legal day to light off fireworks
Traffic deaths remain high in Michigan, data says