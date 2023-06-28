Air quality concerns remain on Wednesday, t-storm chance Thursday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Air quality is still top of mind going into this Wednesday. Fortunately, there will be some improvement in air quality as we head into the afternoon hours today, though it will still be far from acceptable. Air Quality Alerts are in effect for the entire state again as we go through today.

Thursday will see scattered showers and a few thunderstorms returning to Mid-Michigan. We’re First Alerting you to an isolated chance of severe weather with these storms that return. While this won’t be anything widespread, you want to keep an eye on the radar in the TV5 First Alert Weather App if you’ll be outside tomorrow afternoon!

Today

Early this morning our air quality is at a comparable level to Tuesday in the “Unhealthy” to “Very Unhealthy” range. The thickest smoke starting off the day is in Flint and our southern row of counties. We’ll see that smoke continuing to migrate south for the rest of the morning hours. By the afternoon today, smoke won’t be as thick as Tuesday but some haze will remain. Additionally, air quality is likely to be in the range of “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups.”

Wednesday morning still has poor air quality. (WNEM)

Outside of the haze, it will actually be quite a quiet day weather-wise. Mostly sunny skies are expected with temperatures reaching the middle 70s by noon, then up to just either side of 80 degrees for our high temperatures. This essentially puts us right at our normal temperatures for late-June. Today’s wind is also starting off northwesterly, but will veer to the southeast by the evening hours. Wind speeds stay light at 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday will get to just either side of 80 degrees. (WNEM)

Tonight

Cloud coverage will begin increasing going through the overnight hours turning more partly cloudy by the morning. Lows will fall to around 60 degrees with a southeast wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Lows Wednesday night fall to around 60. (WNEM)

Thursday

As the heating of the day builds up paired with increasing humidity (dew points back to around 65 degrees) and an approaching disturbance, this is where we see rain and thunderstorm chances returning. This won’t be a complete washout of day, but the afternoon should manage to see rain showers firing up. Highs also make their way to around 85 degrees.

Thursday will be warm, especially with higher humidity! (WNEM)

The Storm Prediction Center has put out a Marginal Risk for severe weather through Central Michigan, the Tri-Cities, and Flint with our southwestern zones also included. These areas have the best chance at seeing severe storms, though severe storm chances are only isolated. At best, we’ll likely only see one or two storms reach the severe level.

There is an isolated severe weather chance in part of Mid-Michigan on Thursday. (WNEM)

Storms won’t start to fire until the afternoon hours as we enter the peak heating timeframe for the day. Even outside of the storms, there could still be a few good downpours. For the storms that do become strong or severe, wind and hail are the main threats with wind gusts to around 60 mph possible and hail of 1″ in diameter possible too. In the way of rain totals, the highly scattered nature of the rain will leave some with more rain than others. The heaviest showers and storms should bring over 0.25″, but outside of those only up to 0.1″ is expected.

Showers with storms are expected Thursday. (WNEM)

Scattered rain chances continue into the end of the week, take a look at those chances in your TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast.

