Animals and air quality

Air quality poses risks for animals.
By Emily Brown
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Shannon Cerveny, a veterinarian at the Saginaw Children’s Zoo said it is especially unsafe for birds.

“We are keeping a close eye on all of our collection animals and monitoring them for any signs of respiratory distress or behavior changes,” said Cerveny. “Those are the types of things that can let us know something is off.”

She said animal welfare is top priority and they will bring animals inside if it looks like they’re being affected by the air.

Cerveny said so far, there haven’t been any problems.

