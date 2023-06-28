Baker College under investigation for recruitment, marketing practices

OWOSSO, Mich. (WNEM) - A new public disclosure revealed a federal governmental investigation has been designated to Baker College in Owosso related to its recruitment and marketing practices.

The Higher Learning Commission (HLC) assigned the designation on June 20 based on information from the U.S. Department of Education through the Office of Federal Student Aid.

The purpose of the designation is to inform the public of the ongoing investigation by a federal or state entity, regardless of merit. HLC will keep the designation until the investigation is done or more information is available in order to conclude the designation is no longer needed. Under the designation, the college remains accredited.

The goal of a college’s accreditation is to make sure institutions of higher education are meeting quality levels. In order for students to get federal student aid from the U.S. Department of Education for post-secondary studies, the institution has to be accredited by a recognized agency, according to the U.S. Department of Education’s website.

For students, in most cases, colleges and universities will continue to accept credits for transfer and admission to other higher degree programs and institutions while the college is under investigation, according to HLC.

Baker College is now required to file a report with HLC no later than August 18, 2023, detailing and updating the status of the investigation. The commission will review the report and determine whether the designation should continue.

The Higher Learning Commission accredits approximately 1,000 colleges and universities in the United States. It is a private, non-profit accrediting agency recognized by the U.S. Department of Education. Baker College is an HLC Open Pathway Institution.

Baker College is Michigan’s largest independent, non-profit college, according to its website.

