Bay City Fireworks Fest to continue despite smoky skies

The thick smoke mid-Michigan has been seeing is expected to return Thursday when the Bay City Fireworks Festival is set to kick off.
By La'Nita Brooks and Hannah Mose
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
“We’re keeping an eye on things, but we have no plans to be shutting down or anything,” said Earl Bovia, the president of the Bay City Fireworks Festival.

The festival kicks off Thursday with events at Vets Park and Wenonah Park. From carnival rides to a pageant to musical entertainment, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

“Myself and another gentleman by the name of John Bell Smith, he’s challenged me to a Big Wheel race so we have an Adult Big Wheel Race going on at Wenonah Park this year,” Bovia said.

Residents won’t want to miss the fireworks.

“Every night there’ll be fireworks and the big night will be July 1,” Bovia said.

The big show this year will be an electrifying live performance by the rock band Firehouse.

“We’ve not done a national band concert in a number of years. So, Firehouse puts on a great show. We did a lot of research into who we were going to bring. They bring a good show. They still sound awesome so we’re really excited about bringing them in on Friday night,” Bovia said.

Whether attendees plan to get on some rides or rock out all night, the Bay City Fireworks Festival hopes everyone will have great time.

“We just invite everybody to come on down and enjoy a great festival. It’s always a great time down in Bay City,” Bovia said.

The fireworks show starts at 10:10 p.m. each night.

