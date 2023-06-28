Bay City public safety officials prep ground for fireworks

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - The Bay City Department of Public Safety is helping prepare for the fireworks festival and shows in Bay City set for Thursday, June 29 to Saturday, July 1.

With extremely dry conditions in the state this month, public safety officers started firework preparation last week. That includes wetting the grounds where the fireworks are discharged. Officers also soaked the ground in the surrounding area of the fireworks, according to a post by the department.

“We realize how important these fireworks are to so many, which is why we want to do everything we can to make the show as safe as possible,” the department said in a Facebook post.

The WNEMTV5 First Alert weather team has been tracking Michigan’s dry and drought conditions for May and June. May was the third driest on record for Saginaw and 11th driest for Flint, according to TV5 meteorologists. Our weather team is also tracking a very dry June.

Two months with little rainfall has led to drought conditions in the state. As of Wednesday, June 28, nearly half of the state of Michigan has some level of drought and dry conditions, according to the National Integrated Drought Information System. It ranges anywhere from abnormally dry to severe drought conditions.

The Bay City Fireworks Festival is at Wenonah and Veteran’s Memorial Parks. It is $2 for daily admission to Veteran’s Memorial Park and $5 for daily admission to Wenonah Park.

