Coalition asking residents to take survey for childcare needs

TUSCOLA CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The Thumb Area Child Care Coalition is asking residents to fill out a survey so they can better assist with high-quality and affordable childcare.

The survey will help the childcare coalition better serve and understand the childcare needs and preferences of families, the organization said.

The coalition said the results will be used to make recommendations for improving childcare so families can access the kinds of childcare they want, when and where they need it.

Surveys will remain anonymous and be combined with answers from other individuals. The survey should take about 10 minutes to complete.

You can take the survey here.

