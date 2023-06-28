Dog found abandoned in crate with trash bag over it
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Saginaw County Animal Care and Control are asking the public for help after a dog was found inside a wire crate with a trash bag over it.
Investigators said he was abandoned on the 2600 block of Hess near Lynnwood Avenue.
The dog did not have a collar or a microchip.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call (989) 797-4500 or email scacc@saginawcounty.com.
Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.
Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.