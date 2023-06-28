G.H.O.S.T rescues 2 teens from street

SHAIWASSEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Two teenage girls from Owosso were rescued off the street after G.H.O.S.T. received information from the Flint Area Narcotics Group (FANG), Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said.

FANG made G.H.O.S.T. aware there were two 15 and 16-year-old girls who looked distraught, disheveled, and scared hanging out by a hotel in Flint Township, Swanson said, adding the girls were dropped off at the hotel the previous day.

G.H.O.S.T. located the 16-year-old girl and they were able to get her the help she needed, Swanson said, adding she suffered multiple wounds on her legs along with cutting/slash wounds.

It took G.H.O.S.T. 36 hours to locate the 15-year-old girl and get her the help she needed as well, according to Swanson.

Swanson said the girls were runaways and if they spent one more day on the street, they would have been trafficked because they were being approached by drug dealers, pimps, and predators.

There are three suspects who are getting charges, Swanson said, adding they are being charged in Shiawassee County but the two agencies are working together on the case.

The suspects are all male whose ages range from 19 to 30-years-old, Swanson said, adding they assaulted the victims. He said there was more information to come in the future.

Swanson said FANG works hand in hand with G.H.O.S.T. on many cases and sometimes they come across situations like these where their partnership is pertinent to protecting vulnerable people.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.