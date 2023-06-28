Houseplants offer solution for cleaner air amid poor air quality

By Riley Connell
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 7:57 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - So far this spring and summer, it’s been hot and dry, not just in Michigan but across North America and Canada.

The result is a wildfire season that’s been one of the worst in decades, according to a climate expert at Michigan State University.

Millions of acres of forest continue to burn in Canada. When it comes to the poor air quality and visible smog in the Midwest, a Michigan State University climate expert said the combination of dry conditions and winds are pushing the smoke our way.

As the Earth’s temperature continues to rise, he said it may not be the last time we see bad air like this.

“As temperatures warm, the atmosphere can evaporate more water, and that means the landscape can dry out relatively more quickly than it has in the past, which is directly relevant to this issue and this potential problem,” said Jeff Andresen. “It complicates things, makes it a little different.”

Andresen said these recent wildfires should serve as a reminder that we’ll need more help and resources to fight future wildfires.

They’re recommending snake plants and peace lilies because of their ability to pull toxins from the air and release more oxygen.

As we fight through another round of poor air quality, we’re getting some advice from experts to find out how plants can clear the air in your home. It turns out that adding a little green to your home can make for cleaner air, and right now, that’s what many people are looking for.

Staff at Van Atta’s Greenhouse in Haslett said several customers have come by in search of houseplants that can help them breathe through the poor air quality. They’re recommending snake plants and peace lilies because of their ability to pull toxins from the air and release more oxygen.

They said it’s one simple way to make a bad situation easier to breathe.

“We’re huge proponents of that. Obviously, we’re a greenhouse. We recommend planting trees outside, bringing plants inside,” said Lisa Bashline. “It’s good for your physical and mental health.”

