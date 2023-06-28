Husband charged with elder abuse of wife

Download the WNEM-TV5 streaming app so you can watch your favorite newscasts wherever you are.
By WNEM Digital
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A Mundy Township man is facing a vulnerable adult abuse charge after his wife suffered a traumatic injury and died due to neglect.

Francis Katulski is a former handyman, doing work such as plumbing and roofing, from Mundy Township, Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said.

Francis Katulski
Francis Katulski(Genesee County Sheriff's Office)

Katulski’s wife fell down a flight of stairs in 2019 and suffered a large, traumatic brain injury which required multiple surgeries and extensive care, Swanson said. She was first housed in Mary Free Bed, an adult rehabilitation center, until Katulski lost health insurance in 2020.

Katulski was forced to take care of her but she sat on a bed for months without moving, which caused bed sores that went to the bone, Swanson said.

Swanson said issues with her feeding tube brought her to Hurley Hospital, where staff recognized the signs of elder abuse and the sheriff’s office was dispatched to the hospital.

Katulski’s wife passed away due to the neglect, Swanson said, adding he anticipates there will be more charges brought against him.

He is currently in jail and has not made bond. His next scheduled hearing is for Thursday, June 29.

Swanson said if there is someone in need of help to take care of a loved one, they can reach out to the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office for assistance.

Read next:
‘Serial monster’ headed to pre-trial in sexual assault case
Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson gave viewers an update on Michigan's "serial monster"...
Man pleads guilty to 2021 double murder
Ronald Dendy Jr.
Light Up the City walk postponed
The Light Up the City walk that was scheduled to take place in Saginaw on Wednesday, June 28...
‘Kind of shocked’: Man claims festival kicked him out due to outfit
A local man claims he was kicked out of a mid-Michigan festival because of his outfit.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An image from the Zilwaukee Bridge Tuesday AM.
Why does our wildfire smoke smell weird?
Michael Frisco
MSP: Missing Midland man found dead
Lululemon coming to Birch Run outlet mall
A local man claims he was kicked out of a mid-Michigan festival because of his outfit.
‘Kind of shocked’: Man claims festival kicked him out due to outfit
A woman suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash involving an Amish buggy on Friday, June...
Woman suffers life-threatening injuries in Amish buggy crash

Latest News

A new park opened in Auburn.
New park opens in Auburn
Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson gave viewers an update on Michigan's "serial monster"...
‘Serial monster’ headed to pre-trial in sexual assault case
TV5 news update: Wednesday afternoon, June 28
A local man claims he was kicked out of a mid-Michigan festival because of his outfit.
‘Kind of shocked’: Man claims festival kicked him out due to outfit