Husband charged with elder abuse of wife

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A Mundy Township man is facing a vulnerable adult abuse charge after his wife suffered a traumatic injury and died due to neglect.

Francis Katulski is a former handyman, doing work such as plumbing and roofing, from Mundy Township, Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said.

Francis Katulski (Genesee County Sheriff's Office)

Katulski’s wife fell down a flight of stairs in 2019 and suffered a large, traumatic brain injury which required multiple surgeries and extensive care, Swanson said. She was first housed in Mary Free Bed, an adult rehabilitation center, until Katulski lost health insurance in 2020.

Katulski was forced to take care of her but she sat on a bed for months without moving, which caused bed sores that went to the bone, Swanson said.

Swanson said issues with her feeding tube brought her to Hurley Hospital, where staff recognized the signs of elder abuse and the sheriff’s office was dispatched to the hospital.

Katulski’s wife passed away due to the neglect, Swanson said, adding he anticipates there will be more charges brought against him.

He is currently in jail and has not made bond. His next scheduled hearing is for Thursday, June 29.

Swanson said if there is someone in need of help to take care of a loved one, they can reach out to the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office for assistance.

