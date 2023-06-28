Importance of indoor air quality

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Staying indoors is recommended when the air quality outside reaches dangerous levels, but it is important to consider indoor air quality as well.

“If anybody has any issues with breathing or finding themselves dusting, then three days later they’re dusting again, that’s a sign their system is dirty,” said David George, the owner of Dust Out Air Duct Cleaning & Carpet Cleaning.

While we are looking to escape the smoky haze outdoors, George said it’s important to have your air ducts cleaned every 3 to 5 years to help maximize the air quality in the comfort of your home.

“When you run into a situation where the air quality inside your ventilation system is dirty, then you got a little problem there too running your AC because dust particles are coming out of your air vents and getting airborne, and you’re just breathing that air and all the dust particles, and you don’t get that fresh air that you would like if you had your windows open,” George explained.

George also said they can perform air sealing, which is a process that senses how much air leakage you have and significantly reduces it. The poor air quality has resulted in an increase in calls among other things.

“A number of reasons is odors in their home, air quality, you know, people not breathing as well as they used to and they just want to get the air ducts cleaned,” George said.

The cost depends on the size of your home, but when shopping around for an HVAC cleaning service, beware of scammers who are especially lurking on apps like Facebook and Nextdoor.

You can find information on how to avoid these types of scams on the National Air Duct Cleaners Association website.

