Know the rules for setting off fireworks in Michigan

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - If you are celebrating Independence Day with your own firework display at home, it’s a good idea to brush up on Michigan’s laws on when and where you can set them off.

Michigan is among other states that allows setting off fireworks both before and after major holidays, like the Fourth of July.

In the Michigan Fireworks Safety Act of 2011, residents are able to buy and use consumer-grade fireworks in the state. The law then was amended in 2018 to give local governments, including townships and villages, the right to issue ordinances that restrict the days and times residents can use fireworks.

However, state law requires fireworks to be set off after 11 a.m. on certain days.

· Dec. 31 until 1 a.m. on Jan. 1.

· The Saturday and Sunday before Memorial Day, until 11:45 p.m.

· June 29 to July 4, until 11:45 p.m.

· July 5, if it falls on a Friday or Saturday, until 11:45 p.m.

· The Saturday and Sunday before Labor Day, until 11:45 p.m.

In Saginaw, the city follows state law on when you can set off fireworks. Fireworks are not allowed on public or school property within the city, and if you violate the ordinance, you could get a $1,000 fine. The city wants residents to call 911 if they see any violations.

In Flint, local ordinance limits the use of fireworks to the day before, the day of, and the day after major holidays. It bans the use of fireworks between midnight and 8 a.m. Violation of the ordinance is punishable by a $500 fine and seizure of fireworks.

For Midland residents, the city follows state law. The city is reminding residents noise and litter ordinances remain in effect at all times and consumer fireworks use is prohibited on any public or private property without permission, including city parks. Violations of this ordinance are subject to a $1,000 fine per offense.

If you aren’t sure of your local town or city’s fireworks ordinance, check with your local government.

Michigan law requires you use consumer-grade fireworks only from personal property. It’s illegal to light fireworks on public property, including sidewalks and streets, as well as schools, churches, or another person’s property without their permission.

You should not set off fireworks while intoxicated or under the influence of drugs. If you’re involved in a firework-related incident resulting in property damage, injury, or death, you could face a misdemeanor or felony punishable by imprisonment of not more than five years and fines of up to $10,000 or both.

Michigan's Licensing and Regulatory Affairs lists legal fireworks (Michigan.gov)

The Bureau of Fire Services is reminding consumers to always buy from state-certified fireworks retailers and should consider these important safety tips to protect lives and property:

ALWAYS:

· Follow the manufacturer’s directions.

· Have an adult supervise fireworks activities, including sparklers.

· Light fireworks one at a time, then immediately back away to a safe distance.

· Keep people and pets out of range before lighting fireworks.

· Light fireworks outdoors on a driveway or other paved surface at least 25 feet away from houses and highly flammable materials such as dry grass or mulch.

· Keep a bucket of water or a garden hose handy in case of fire or other mishap.

· Douse spent fireworks in a bucket of water before discarding them.

NEVER:

· Buy fireworks packaged in brown paper or use unlabeled fireworks – they are for professional use only.

· Experiment with or make your own fireworks.

· Allow young children to play with or ignite fireworks.

· Place any part of your body directly over a fireworks device when lighting the fuse.

· Try to re-light “duds” or pick up fireworks that have not ignited fully. (Rather, wait 15 to 20 minutes and then soak it in a bucket of water.)

· Point or throw fireworks at other people.

· Carry fireworks in a pocket or shoot them off in metal or glass containers.

Sparklers should not be considered harmless for kids. A significant number of young children are injured by being poked with sparkler wires and are badly burned by sparklers each year, per the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

More than 50 percent of sparkler-related injuries happen to kids under age 14 across the country. Sparklers can reach 1,200 degrees Fahrenheit and have the potential to cause significant burn injuries. Sparklers can quickly ignite clothing and can cause grass fires if thrown on the ground. Always keep a bucket of water close by to dispose of used sparklers promptly.

