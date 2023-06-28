Light Up the City walk postponed

By WNEM Digital
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Light Up the City walk that was scheduled to take place in Saginaw on Wednesday, June 28 has been postponed.

Organizers say the concerns of air quality issues from the ongoing Canadian wildfires are behind the change.

The walk has been moved to Wednesday, July 26. The event will still take place at the Emmaus House from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

