Light Up the City walk postponed

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Light Up the City walk that was scheduled to take place in Saginaw on Wednesday, June 28 has been postponed.

Organizers say the concerns of air quality issues from the ongoing Canadian wildfires are behind the change.

The walk has been moved to Wednesday, July 26. The event will still take place at the Emmaus House from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.