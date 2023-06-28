Man pleads guilty to 2021 double murder

By Emily Brown
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A man pleaded guilty to a second-degree murder charge after a double murder occurred in 2021.

Ronald Dendy Jr. was arrested on March 25, 2022 and was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, assault with intent to murder, four counts of felony firearm, and firearm possession by a felon.

The charges were related to a double murder that happened in Flint about 1:35 a.m. on Dec. 26, 2021. It happened at the intersection of 12th Street and Fenton Road where a holiday party was taking place, Flint Police said.

He pleaded guilty to one charge of second-degree murder, which was amended from the original charge of first-degree premeditated murder. Dendy’s other charges were dismissed after he named both victims.

Dendy is due back in court for his sentencing hearing on July 21.

