Man’s death awaiting trial on charges he killed his mother at sea was not suspicious, autopsy says

FILE - Nathan Carman arrives in a small boat at the U.S. Coast Guard station, in Boston, on Sept. 27, 2016.
FILE - Nathan Carman arrives in a small boat at the U.S. Coast Guard station, in Boston, on Sept. 27, 2016. The man charged with killing his mother at sea during a 2016 fishing trip off the coast of New England in what prosecutors say was a scheme to inherit millions of dollars has died, federal authorities said Thursday, June 15, 2023.(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — An autopsy has determined that the death of a man awaiting trial on charges of killing his mother off the coast of New England in a scheme to inherit millions of dollars was not suspicious, the New Hampshire attorney general’s office said Wednesday.

Nathan Carman, 29, of Vernon, Vermont, was found dead in his cell in a county jail in New Hampshire on June 15. The attorney general’s office does not release the cause and manner in deaths that are not suspicious, according to spokesperson Michael Garrity. The U.S. Marshals Service in Vermont said it will not be releasing the cause of Carman’s death at the request of family.

The attorney general’s office confirmed that authorities consider a death to be not suspicious when they’ve determined no one else was involved, or if no crime was committed.

Carman pleaded not guilty last year to fraud and first-degree murder in the 2016 death of his mother, Linda Carman, and was scheduled to go on trial in October.

An eight-count indictment also said Carman shot and killed his wealthy grandfather John Chakalos in 2013 as he slept, in order to obtain money and property from his grandfather’s estate. But the indictment did not charge Carman with his grandfather’s killing, and he had consistently denied any involvement in the two deaths.

In September 2016, Carman organized a fishing trip with his mother, who lived in Middletown, Connecticut, during which prosecutors say he planned to kill her and report that his boat sank and his mother disappeared in the accident.

He was found floating on an inflatable raft eight days after leaving a Rhode Island marina with his mother, whose body was never recovered. Prosecutors allege he altered the boat to make it more likely to sink. Carman denied that allegation.

His lawyers Martin Minnella and David Sullivan criticized the indictment — including allegations Carman killed his grandfather, saying he was never charged with that crime.

