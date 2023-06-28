MDHHS: Avoid foam on Michigan waterbodies

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is encouraging residents to stay away from the foam on Michigan waterbodies.

MDHHS said foam can form on any waterbody, such as lakes, streams, and rivers. Natural foam tends to be an off-white or brown color with an earthy or fishy smell, and this foam can pile up in bays or at river barriers.

According to MDHHS, foam can sometimes contain harmful chemicals or bacteria, which could include pre- or polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). MDHHS explained foam containing PFAS is generally bright white, lightweight, and may blow onto beaches and shores.

Studies have shown repeated high PFAS exposure is linked to liver damage, thyroid disease, and other health effects, MDHHS said.

“We advise you to avoid contact with foam if you can, but if you accidentally come into contact with foam, you should rinse off as soon as possible,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, MDHHS chief medical executive. “Rinsing off in general after water activities is always a good idea.”

MDHHS said according to current science, the risk of PFAS entering the body through skin contact is low but coming into contact with foam without rinsing off can lead to accidentally swallowing it or its contents.

Additionally, MDHHS is advising people to keep their pets away from foam as animals are in risk of swallowing foam in their fur while grooming themselves. Pets who come in contact with foam should be rinsed off with fresh water, MDHHS said.

Any questions about exposure to foam or PFAS can be directed to the MDHHS Environmental Health hotline at 800-648-6942.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.