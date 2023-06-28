New apartment building unveiled for youth aging out of foster system

An organization is working to ensure foster kids aging out of the system are safe and not on the streets.
By WNEM Digital
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 8:42 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Rescue Ministries of Mid-Michigan opened Labadie Lofts on Tuesday, June 27 after converting a former church near downtown Bay City.

The building boasts 10 studio apartments for the former foster youth who are at risk of, or already are, homeless.

“We’re glad to be a part of being able to save this historic building and making it into something that’s productive, something that’s useful that serves the youth of our community. It’s a win, win,” said Gary Labadie, who helped complete the lofts.

Tenants are expected to set personal goals and will get support as they work to achieve them.

New apartment building unveiled for youth aging out of foster system
