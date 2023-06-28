New apartment building unveiled for youth aging out of foster system

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - An organization is working to ensure foster kids aging out of the system are safe and not on the streets.

Rescue Ministries of Mid-Michigan opened Labadie Lofts on Tuesday, June 27 after converting a former church near downtown Bay City.

The building boasts 10 studio apartments for the former foster youth who are at risk of, or already are, homeless.

“We’re glad to be a part of being able to save this historic building and making it into something that’s productive, something that’s useful that serves the youth of our community. It’s a win, win,” said Gary Labadie, who helped complete the lofts.

Tenants are expected to set personal goals and will get support as they work to achieve them.

