New monument pays tribute to Saginaw Co. veterans

SAGINAW CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A monument dedication took place in Saginaw on Wednesday, June 28.

The dedication of the Middle East Pod happened at Saginaw County Veteran’s Memorial Plaza in Hoyt Park.

In 2021, the project started under the watch of Chedrick Greene to recognize all those from Saginaw County who served in conflicts after the Vietnam War.

The monument pays tribute to those who suffered mentally or physically, while also paying tribute to the sacrifices made by military families.

