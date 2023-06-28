New park opens in Auburn

By WNEM Digital
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
AUBURN, Mich. (WNEM) - A grand opening for the Range multi-use park in Auburn was held on Wednesday, June 28.

Visitors can use the 25-acre park for disc golf, walking trails, biking, hiking, and dog walking. In the winter, visitors can enjoy cross-country skiing and the third-largest sledding hill in Bay County.

“We’re just happy to have it at this point where we can say it’s officially open and we welcome all the public to come and use it and enjoy it,” said

The park is located outside of the Auburn city center on Lagoon Drive off 9 Mile Road.

