Outdoor activities impacted by smoke, haze

As smoke continues to be a concern, it is also having an impact on outdoor activities.
By La'Nita Brooks and Hannah Mose
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
While most of the smoke has cleared, fumes continue to linger in the air.

“Coming up M-53 from Washington Township to Caseville, you could have shot a horror movie anywhere because the visibility was about a mile. You couldn’t see the top of the windmills,” said Mark and Nancy from Washington, Michigan.

The hazy air that mid-Michigan has been experiencing is from the wildfires up in Canada, and though Wednesday was a lot clearer than Tuesday, residents might not be so lucky Thursday.

“It’s definitely discouraging people from coming out and enjoying the weather outside,” said Kyle Revette, the owner of Gatsby’s Steakhouse in Bay City.

Revette said the smoky conditions have impacted his business.

“Yes, yes it’s definitely impacting people sitting outside,” he said.

Mark said the smoke and haze has impacted his breathing.

“It’s pretty heavy. I noticed it in my sinuses too,” he said.

As of now, an Air Quality Alert remains in effect through Thursday night, June 29.

“We’re just encouraging people to eat inside if it bothers you and if doesn’t, sit outside,” Revette said.

