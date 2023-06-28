Owosso to host Summer Palooza

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The city of Owosso is kicking off the summer season with a Summer Palooza.

The event features a craft show, raffles for prizes, and a chance to meet local vendors.

The Summer Palooza is scheduled for this Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Shiawassee Conservation Association building in Owosso.

More information can be found on Summer Palooza’s event page.

Related: Independence Day celebrations happening in Mid-Michigan

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.