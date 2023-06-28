Owosso to host Summer Palooza

(Source: Pixabay)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The city of Owosso is kicking off the summer season with a Summer Palooza.

The event features a craft show, raffles for prizes, and a chance to meet local vendors.

The Summer Palooza is scheduled for this Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Shiawassee Conservation Association building in Owosso.

More information can be found on Summer Palooza’s event page.

Related: Independence Day celebrations happening in Mid-Michigan

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An image from the Zilwaukee Bridge Tuesday AM.
Why does our wildfire smoke smell weird?
A local man claims he was kicked out of a mid-Michigan festival because of his outfit.
‘Kind of shocked’: Man claims festival kicked him out due to outfit
A candlelight vigil was held for a Flushing Township woman who was stabbed to death in her home...
‘We’ll never forget your smile’: Vigil for Flushing Twp woman
Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson gave viewers an update on Michigan's "serial monster"...
‘Serial monster’ headed to pre-trial in sexual assault case
GHOST
G.H.O.S.T rescues 2 teens from street

Latest News

SVSU receives grant to expand mental health services
A company is investing $1.6 million to expand its facility in Bay City.
Company invests $1.6M to expand in Bay City
Here are the top stories we're following today.
TV5 News Update: Thursday morning, June 29th
MDHHS: Avoid foam on Michigan waterbodies
Petition language for recall of 2 Davison school board members approved