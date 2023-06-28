Owosso to host Summer Palooza
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The city of Owosso is kicking off the summer season with a Summer Palooza.
The event features a craft show, raffles for prizes, and a chance to meet local vendors.
The Summer Palooza is scheduled for this Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Shiawassee Conservation Association building in Owosso.
More information can be found on Summer Palooza’s event page.
