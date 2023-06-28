Poor air quality in Michigan can affect pets health

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday is another air quality alert day in Mid-Michigan, and the smoke from Canadian wildfires is affecting not only people but also pets.

The Michigan State Veterinarian’s Office released a statement warning pet owners their pets could also be in danger outdoors.

AirNow reports areas of Mid-Michigan’s air quality are under the “very unhealthy” category as of June 28.

That means it is bad to have your pets outdoors and avoid exercising if possible.

Try to limit their time outside and keep the doors and windows closed when they’re inside.

Keep the air flowing—fans, air conditioning and purifiers are your friends.

Pets that are most affected by the bad air are birds, pets with respiratory or heart conditions or other sensitive pets like younger or senior pets. They could start having trouble breathing, coughing and wheezing. They might show signs of exhaustion, lack of appetite and thirst.

If there are any concerns, it is best to call your veterinarian. Another tip, be patient. The smoke stops when the fire stops, and there are still plenty of them raging in Canada.

