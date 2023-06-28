Potter Street to be STARS headquaters

By WNEM Digital
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 6:39 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Those responsible for preserving Saginaw’s old Potter Street Station and its history are thrilled that STARS has chosen it to be the bus company’s new headquarters.

To get the building ready for the next steps they’re going full steam ahead with plans to update the building’s tattered roof.

“Michigan winters can be tough, so you know that is our biggest push right now, we’re looking to raise about $100,000 to work with the Spicer Group as well as Hendricks to repair the roof we have,” said Jacob Way.

Saginaw Councilmen Bill Ostash said,” When you get inside that station and you see the columns that are in there, they’re solid steel and they’re made in Saginaw.”

The two invite the public to a meeting at the station on July 11 at 6 p.m. for community input.

RELATED: STARS: Potter Street Station chosen as new headquarters

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

