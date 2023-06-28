Press play 989 announces new laser tag arena

By Julianna Metdepenningen
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Guests can enjoy nine times the fun at a new exciting laser tag game at Press Play 989.

The entertainment center said the arena features nine different gaming objectives so players can experience a new exciting mission every visit.

Along with the arena, Press Play is also introducing new food and drink options for guests. Guests can order salads, appetizers, made-to-order 12-inch pizzas, chicken wings, sandwiches, and a kid’s menu for kids 12 and younger. If you have a sweet tooth, Press Play 989 also has a dessert menu.

“We are excited to add some exciting new entertainment options to our many classic favorites,” said Cory Sandrock, CEO of Memorable Experiences Group (MEG). “And we look forward to pressing play together in Saginaw all summer long.”

For more information about Press Play 989 visit www.PressPlay989.com

